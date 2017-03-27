Go
Search
Replay:
KTLA 5 News
KTLA 5 TV Schedule
Watch CW Shows
Search
Contact Us
KTLA
Menu
News
Morning News
Podcasts
Contests
Traffic
Events
About
Weather
70°
70°
Low
55°
High
73°
Tue
55°
78°
Wed
57°
83°
Thu
57°
76°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Power Rangers Interviews
Posted 3:55 PM, March 27, 2017, by
KTLA 5 Entertainment Staff
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Power Rangers out in theaters now.
KTLA 5 News on Facebook
Popular
Violence Breaks Out at Pro-Trump Rally in Huntington Beach
Missing Black Girls in DC Spark Outrage, Prompt Calls For Federal Help
Video Shows Florida Mother Pulling Shotgun on Would-Be Robber to Protect Her 2 Young Children
Toddlers Abducted During Car Theft in Cathedral City Reunited With Parents
Latest News
Leaders of Local ‘Sanctuary Cities’ Vow to Remain Firm After Threats From U.S. Attorney General
California National Guard Official Tells Legislators Forced Bonus Repayments Will Be Resolved by Mid-Summer
National Puppy Day
Power Rangers Interviews
Entertainment
Morning News
RJ Cyler, Ludi Lin and Dacre Montgomery Talk Superpowers and Kicking Butt in the “Power Rangers” Movie
Local News
‘Power Rangers’ Actor Enters Plea After Allegedly Killing Roommate With Sword
Frank Buckley Interviews
Dr. Michael Breus, Sleep Expert
Entertainment
Griffin Gluck Discusses New Movie “Why Him”
Entertainment
Will Speck & Josh Gordon Talk “Office Christmas Party”
Entertainment
Morning News
Jane Levy Talks New Movie “Monster Trucks”
Entertainment
Morning News
Saroo & Sue Brierly Share their Powerful Response From Seeing “Lion”
Entertainment
John C. McGinley Discusses Dark New Thriller “The Belko Experiment”
Entertainment
June Squibb Discusses Busy Work Schedule & “Table 19”
Nation/World
Trump Gets @POTUS in First Twitter Transfer of Power; VP, First Lady, White House, Press Secretary Accounts Handed Over Too
Entertainment
Morning News
Oscar Nominated Director Damien Chazelle Discusses His Love Letter to Los Angeles “La La Land”
Entertainment
Morning News
‘A United Kingdom’ Interviews
Politics
Attorney General Jeff Sessions and His Hard-Line Immigration ‘Cabal’ Take Power in Trump’s D.C.
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.