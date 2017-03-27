Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Hollywood for the PROJECT ANGEL FOOD TEXT-A-THON. The non-profit organization is having this special fundraiser because, for the first time ever, there are now more than one-hundred people on its waiting list for services. This fundraiser will allow Project Angel Food to expand its services to people too sick to shop and cook for themselves.

Help Eliminate Project Angel Food’s Waiting List

Call - 323-845-1800

Text – Angel 17 to 243725

For more information about Project Angel Food, please take a look at the website.

If you have questions, or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732. I will reply as soon as I can.

Thank you for watching!

Gayle