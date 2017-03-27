Raiders’ Move to Las Vegas Expected to Be Approved Monday

The NFL is ready to roll the dice.

The league intends to vote as early as Monday on the Raiders’ proposal to relocate from Oakland to Las Vegas, and owners at the annual meetings are leaning in favor of giving the franchise the green light.

People with knowledge of the situation told The Times that both the stadium and finance committees — groups comprising 18 owners — will endorse the relocation Monday before the full membership of 32. It is not known whether those committees are unanimous in their support of the Raiders’ plan, but a significant majority favors it.

Asked Sunday for his thoughts on the NFL in Las Vegas, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said: “Well, we’ll see tomorrow. . . . It’s going to be an exciting day for Vegas.”

37.804364 -122.271114