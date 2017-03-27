× Rare, Endangered Riverside Fairy Shrimp Found in Orange County, Thanks to Recent Rains

Costa Mesa city officials announced Friday that they have identified two species of endangered shrimp living in pools at Fairview Park that have not previously been seen there.

Officials said Riverside fairy shrimp, invigorated by recent rainy weather, have been documented in one of the park’s vernal pools, which are essentially seasonal wetlands.

City Public Services Director Raja Sethuraman said the city also found San Diego fairy shrimp for the first time in a vernal pool east of Placentia Avenue.

The Riverside variety was discovered during an extensive survey of the park’s vernal pools throughout the recent rainy season, Sethuraman said Friday.

