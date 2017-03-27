Strong Winds Expected to Blast Southern California; High Wind Advisories Issued

Strong and potentially damaging winds are expected to blast Southern California on Monday and Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters have issued high wind advisories and warnings for the mountains, valleys and coastal areas through early Tuesday. Forecasters warn that gusty conditions will make travel difficult and possibly cause widespread power outages. They also warn of strong rip currents and sneaker waves along west-facing beaches.

A high wind warning means that damaging winds of 58 mph or greater are likely and a wind advisory indicates that winds or gusts of 35 mph are anticipated.

Forecasters say the winds are the result of a dry cold front that is passing through the region, creating gusty winds in the mountains, valley and coastal areas.

