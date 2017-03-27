Top 5 Money Tips for Women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Entrepreneur, wealth coach, author and the founder of Wealthy Girl Summit Alicia Dunams joined us live with the 5 top money tips for women. Alicia is hosting The Wealthy Girl Summit 2017 Conference on Friday, March 31, which provides women with key strategies for building and maintaining wealth: how to earn more, invest more and give more. Alicia began her entrepreneurial career when she wrote her Amazon bestselling book Goal Digger: Lessons Learned from the Rich Men I Dated. For more information on the Wealthy Girl Summit including tickets, click HERE.

For more info on Alicia Dunams, visit her website.