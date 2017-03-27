Victorville Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assaulting Developmentally Disabled Teen

A Victorville has been arrested after allegedly attacking a developmentally disabled teen earlier this month, officials said.

Shanon Djon Hill was being sought after the March 17 attack, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The 19-year-old teen was allegedly hit in the face with an unknown object by a neighbor.

Officials said Hill took the victim’s cellphone and basketball before leaving the area.

He was arrested by the Fontana police Department and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

