A group of mothers spoke out on Tuesday after finding out that RoundUp, a herbicide that has been declared a possible carcinogen by the state, is being sprayed at Burbank schools and parks. The group, known as Non Toxic Burbank, started a petition to fight the use of the weed killer.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on March 28, 2017.