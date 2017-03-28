× Burglars Steal $150,000 Worth of Jewels From Actress Emmy Rossum’s Beverly Glen Home

Actress Emmy Rossum may play a character in one of TV’s most crooked families, but last week her Beverly Glen home was visited by some truly unsavory characters who broke in and made off with $150,000 in jewels from her safe.

Rossum, who appears in Showtime’s “Shameless,” is the latest victim in a wave of celebrity burglaries that have swept the San Fernando Valley.

The break-in at Rossum’s home was discovered by an employee and is believed to have occurred between Wednesday and Friday of last week. The burglars broke a rear patio window and turned off the alarm before finding a safe and opening it, according law enforcement sources.

Tony Im, an LAPD spokesman said, the burglars got away with $150,000 in valuables.

Thank you to the LAPD. I fully support the police efforts and dedication. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) March 28, 2017

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.