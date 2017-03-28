Corona Car-Surfing Stunt on 15 Freeway Caught on Camera; CHP Investigating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

California Highway Patrol are investigating on Tuesday after a man was caught on camera car-surfing along the 15 Freeway in Corona, according to witnesses.

Jennifer Driscoll-Frerichs recorded the man hanging onto the side of a pickup truck as the vehicle moved along the freeway Saturday morning.

"My only thought was that it was pretty dumb," said Driscoll-Frerichs. "I was just cruising down the freeway with my husband and I saw someone start to get out of the window. He made it all the way out and was dancing on the side of the car."

Traffic was moving about 10 to 15 mph but soon picked up to 20 to 30 mph, according to Driscoll-Frerichs. The man got back into the vehicle after traffic began moving more quickly, Driscoll-Frerichs said.

"He could've fallen, and you know, got really hurt and then caused more accidents around. It could've been really dangerous," said Driscoll-Frerichs.

Driscoll-Frerichs posted the video clip to social media to show "how stupid people can be in a stunt like that; trying to be cool." She could not see anyone else in the truck and said the man looked like he was in his 20s.

Nobody was injured during the stunt, according to witnesses.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to the call the California Highway Patrol at 951-637-8000.