Glide Your Way to a Better Body With Celebrity Trainer Kenta Seki

Celebrity trainer Kenta Seki joined us live with tips on how you can glide your way to a better body for the summer. If you fell off the treadmill a couple of weeks after making your New Year’s resolution, he’s here to motivate you, and get you back into the swing of things for the most enviable beach body. Kenta is a protégé of fitness guru Jillian Michaels, and appears on the E! reality show, “Just Jillian,” which promotes him as the star of Michael’s streaming fitness company FitFusion. Kenta has appeared in more than 100 fitness DVDs, and has been appeared on tv, offering fitness and workout tips as well as featured in various publications, like Shape and Self magazines, showcasing his flawless physique and abs of steel. For more information on Kenta, visit his website or follow him on social media.