Investigators Seek Additional Victims of Caregiver Accused of Stealing Clients’ Credit Cards, Cash in Palos Verdes Estates

Detectives are searching for additional victims after discovering a 49-year-old woman who provided home care services in Palos Verdes Estates had been stealing clients’ credit card information.

Torrance resident Ma “Rose” Licuanan was charged Thursday with four unspecified felony counts and two misdemeanor counts by the L.A. County District Attorney’s office, according to a statement from the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department.

The suspect used a number of aliases including Rose Licuanan, Maria Licuanan, Marosario Mendoza Licuanan and Rosario Licuanan, according to police.

Detectives were tipped off to the activity by a crime report alleging Licuanan stole one credit card and made photocopies of others to use online, officers said, noting there had been fraudulent activity on the cards in question.

Police on March 21 obtained a warrant to arrest Licuanan and search her home and car, leading them to discover stolen property and credit cards belonging to additional victims.

Investigators have interviewed five victims who said the woman had worked for them as a caregiver. These victims also said they had fraudulent activity on their accounts or believed Licuanan stole cash from them, detectives said.

Licuanan is being held without bail.

Anyone who believes they are a victim or has additional information can contact Sgt. Luke Hellinga at 310-378-4211.