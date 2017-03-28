Man Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Woman During Her Stay at a Long Beach Hospital
A man was arrested early Tuesday after allegedly stabbing a woman he was visiting at a Long Beach hospital, officials said.
The incident occurred about 2:50 a.m. at St. Mary Medical Center, 1050 Linden Ave., according to the Long Beach Police Department.
A preliminary investigation suggested that a man was visiting the patient’s room when a “domestic dispute escalated” and the suspect stabbed the victim, police said.
Responding officers found the man near the hospital and arrested him. The woman suffered non life-threatening injuries.
The man, who is only described as being in his 30s, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and domestic violence.
The incident is under investigation, police said.
33.779794 -118.186370