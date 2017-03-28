× Man Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Woman During Her Stay at a Long Beach Hospital

A man was arrested early Tuesday after allegedly stabbing a woman he was visiting at a Long Beach hospital, officials said.

The incident occurred about 2:50 a.m. at St. Mary Medical Center, 1050 Linden Ave., according to the Long Beach Police Department.

A preliminary investigation suggested that a man was visiting the patient’s room when a “domestic dispute escalated” and the suspect stabbed the victim, police said.

Responding officers found the man near the hospital and arrested him. The woman suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The man, who is only described as being in his 30s, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and domestic violence.

The incident is under investigation, police said.