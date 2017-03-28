× Body Found Floating in California Aqueduct in Hesperia Identified as 38-Year-Old Phelan Man

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found floating in the California Aqueduct in Hesperia, authorities said Tuesday.

Dispatchers received a call about a possible body in the water in the area of El Centro Street and Cottonwood Avenue moving toward Ranchero Road on Monday about 5:15 p.m., according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s news release.

Hesperia Police Department deputies, along with a Sheriff’s dive team and the county’s Fire Department, responded to the location, where a dive team member and fire personnel worked to recover the corpse.

The man has been identified as 38-year-old Alfonzo Mercado, of Phelan, the release stated.

A cause of death will be determined after an autopsy is completed.

No additional details have been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Jon Cahow or Sgt. John Gaffney of the department’s Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail at 909-387-3589.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous have been asked to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463, or to leave information on the We-Tip website at http://www.wetip.com.

34.426389 -117.300878