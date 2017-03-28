× Nearly 1 Million Pounds of Chicken Products Recalled Nationwide Over Contamination Fears

OK Food, Inc. has recalled nearly 1 million pounds of breaded chicken products after a handful of consumers reported finding metal objects inside, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Service Inspection Services.

Approximately 933,272 pounds of the ready-to-eat chicken products that were sold nationwide and produced between Dec. 19, 2016, and March 7 are subject to the recall, the federal agency announced on its website last Thursday.

The issue was discovered on March 21 when the Oklahoma City-based company received five complaints from consumers who said they found metal objects in the chicken products. Federal food safety inspectors confirmed the reports during verification activities.

The company was able to identify the affected products — which include chicken nuggets, tenders and patties — and determined the metal came from conveyor belting, according to USDA.

No consumers have reported adverse reactions after eating the products, though federal officials urge anyone concerned about an injury or illness from them to contact his or her doctor.

Nearly two dozen products have been recalled over the contamination concerns, including from brand names such as Farmington, Great Value and Tender Bird. They have an establishment number “P-7092” in the USDA mark of inspections on the packaging.

A full list of recalled products can be found here.

Consumers with questions about the recall should contact Abby Brown at 479-312-2409.

