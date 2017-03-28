Redondo Beach Man Dies After Falling While Rock Climbing at Joshua Tree National Park

A Redondo Beach man died after falling while rock climbing at Joshua Tree National Park over the weekend, officials said Tuesday.

The incident occurred about 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Cyclops Rock, a popular rock-climbing destination at the park, the Joshua Tree Search and Rescue team reported.

Samuel Boldissar, 25, died about an hour later, according to the Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office. The San Bernardino County Fire Department also responded to the incident.

It is unclear how or why he fell.

