Shooting Victim Found Dead in Montebello Church Parking Lot

A man with multiple gunshot wounds was found dead after crashing in a church parking lot Monday evening.

Montebello police responded to the 800 block of North Garfield Avenue after receiving a call of gunshots heard in the area, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The officers were directed to the Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church parking lot by witnesses who said they heard several shots as they were finishing up choir practice.

Police found an unresponsive man slumped over in a vehicle that had crashed into at least one other vehicle in the parking lot, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

The man, who has not been identified, had numerous gunshot wounds to his upper torso, and was pronounced dead at the scene just before 9 p.m., according to the news release.

No description of the gunman or the gunman’s vehicle were available.

It was not clear if the shooting occurred in the parking lot or if the victim drove into the parking lot after being shot on Garfield Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).