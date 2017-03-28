Toppled Trees, Power Outages Reported as Powerful Winds Blow Through SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utility crews on Tuesday were working to restore electrical service to thousands of customers in Southern California after high winds knocked down trees and power lines.

Terry Schneider, a spokeswoman with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, said about 6,000 customers were without power, mostly in the Mid-City area. She did not have an estimated time for full restoration of service, but said crews were working around the clock.

About 958 Southern California Edison customers remained without power, spokeswoman Maureen Brown said. She also could not estimate when full service would be restored.

At its peak, Schneider said about 13,000 DWP customers went dark Monday as gusty winds between 40 mph and 50 mph damaged trees, downed power lines and fanned small fires.

