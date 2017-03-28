× Wells Fargo Agrees to Pay $110 Million to Settle Lawsuits Over Unauthorized Accounts

Wells Fargo & Co. on Tuesday agreed to pay $110 million to settle class-action lawsuits related to the bank’s practice of opening accounts without customers’ authorization.

The settlement, if approved by a federal judge in San Francisco, would provide payouts to all Wells Fargo customers who say they were victims of the bank’s practices and potentially resolve a dozen pending class-action cases.

Payouts from the settlement would be on top of any money customers have already received as part of a settlement last year with the Los Angeles city attorney’s office and federal regulators.

In a statement Tuesday, Wells Fargo Chief Executive Tim Sloan called the settlement agreement “another step in our journey to make things right with customers and rebuild trust.”

