Woman Locks Herself Inside Crane Cab Towering Over Construction Site Across From L.A.’s Olvera Street

A woman climbed a construction crane and locked herself inside the cab, high in the air over a construction site near Los Angeles’ historic Olvera Street landmark, authorities said Tuesday.

The woman climbed the “tall crane at a construction site” about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Workers turned off power to the crane, and firefighters were working to determine how the reach the woman, LAFD’s Margaret Stewart said. After about a half-hour, the Los Angeles Police Department assumed control of the incident and was expected to conduct the rescue, Stewart said.

She gave the address of the incident as 100 W. Chavez Ave., between Spring and Main streets, next to Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church. The area is at the edge of downtown L.A. and Chinatown.

A $140 million mixed-used project — La Plaza Village — is under construction there, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The crane’s cab appeared to be about 15 stories high.