Deputies Seek to Identify Suspect in Camarillo CVS Pharmacy Robberies

Authorities are hoping to identify a man seen on surveillance footage who is suspected of robbing two different CVS pharmacies in Camarillo on two different nights, deputies announced Wednesday.

The most recent incident, which was reported Tuesday around 8:20 p.m., took place at the CVS at 5259 Mission Oaks Blvd., according to a statement from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The first robbery occurred around 8:40 p.m. on March 16 at the CVS at 760 Arneill Road, deputies said.

In both instances, the suspect jumped the pharmacy counter and stole an undisclosed number of prescription medication bottles before fleeing through the store’s emergency exit, officials said. No bystanders or employees were harmed.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s who is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs between 150 and 175 pounds.

Anyone with information about the incidents can contact Detective Jarrod Foote at 805-797-6402 or jarrod.foote@ventura.org.