× Hemet Police Investigating After 7-Month-Old Baby Girl Dies at Possible Unlicensed Daycare

Hemet police are investigating on Wednesday after a 7-month-old baby girl went into cardiac arrest at a daycare and later died.

Officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Stepstone Court around 8 a.m. Monday with reports of an unresponsive 7-month-old girl. There, they found Addison Watkins and began life saving measures.

Addison was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the Hemet Police Department.

Her mother, Kristin Watkins, dropped off Addison and her brother, 3-year-old Nolan Watkins, that morning around 7 a.m., a family friend said on a GoFundMe page.

Kristin Watkins learned her daughter was in full cardiac arrest around 8:30 a.m. and rushed to the hospital with her husband, Steve Watkins, according to the friend, Darnisha Tossell.

By the time the couple arrived at the hospital Addison was already pronounced dead, Tossell said.

Addison showed no obvious signs of trauma, police said in a press release.

The Watkins family have been using the residence as a daycare since Nolan was 6-months-old, according to the family. The babysitter was not a family member, Tossell added.

Hemet police are working with Riverside Child Protective Services to determine any licensing issues with the daycare.

The family is accepting donations for funeral expenses on the GoFundMe page.