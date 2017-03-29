Jim Avila, Senior National Correspondent, ABC News

Jim Avila is an award-winning, Los Angeles based senior national correspondent for ABC News. He was a White House correspondent for ABC News during the Obama Administration.

During this podcast, we discuss the role of the news media in covering the Trump Administration and the contentious relationship between President Trump and the White House press corps.

Avila is blunt in his assessment of President Trump’s truthfulness and as Avila puts it: “the lies that Donald Trump has told and continues to tell.”

We also discuss Avila’s work as an investigative reporter including one story that resulted in a lawsuit against him and ABC News for a beef product known in the beef industry as “lean, finely textured beef” that is also referred to as “pink slime.”

