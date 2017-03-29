LAPD Pursue Suspected DUI Driver in San Fernando Valley

Los Angeles police pursued a driver suspected of being under the influence in San Fernando Valley Wednesday night.

The driver was shown driving at high speeds in a white sedan vehicle in the Pacoima area around 8:45 p.m.

The driver then weaved in and out of traffic and traveled to the Porter Ranch area on the 118 Freeway.

They were then seen speeding on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys. The driver stopped in Panorama City and two suspects were shown running from the vehicle.

Police chased the suspects and arrested one suspect outside of a garage around 9:15 p.m. after he ran inside.

The second person continued to run and police are canvasing the area for him.