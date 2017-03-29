LAPD Pursuit of Possible Stolen Vehicle in San Fernando Valley

Los Angeles police are pursuing a suspected stolen vehicle in San Fernando Valley Wednesday night.

The pursuit began around 9:30 p.m. at the 170 Freeway in the North Hollywood area.

The driver nearly collided with a truck in traffic before merging onto the 5 Freeway. The driver then drove through Burbank and Sun Valley at high speeds.

The driver was then speeding in the black vehicle on the southbound 5 Freeway in Arleta.

The man stopped the vehicle in Burbank and ran on foot under an overpass near Hollywood Way around 9:55 p.m. Burbank police officers chased the man and are canvasing the area for the driver.

The driver allegedly carjacked another vehicle a short time later and officers are currently in pursuit, according to reports.

Check back for updates on this developing story.