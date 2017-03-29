Man Shot During Apparent Robbery Crashes Car Into Building in Exposition Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who was shot during an apparent robbery crashed his car into a building in Exposition Park Tuesday night as he attempted to get away from his attackers, police said.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of South Western Avenue about 9:15 p.m. after a vehicle crashed into a building, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez.

Witnesses told KTLA an unconscious man was found inside the vehicle slumped over the steering wheel.

The man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, Lopez said.

Investigators later located surveillance video a few blocks away at a Chevron gas station on West Vernon and South Western avenues in the Central-Alameda neighborhood that showed three people approaching a man and apparently attempting to rob him, said LAPD Sgt. Anthony Costello.

The victim did not comply with the attackers and was shot multiple times, Costello said.

Everyone involved in the incident then fled the scene, including the victim who got into his vehicle and attempted to drive away but crashed a short time later, Costello said.

The victim has undergone surgery and is expected to survive, Costello said.

No description of the attackers, who are still outstanding, was immediately available.