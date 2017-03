Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a new term taking over the beauty industry: microblading. But this tattoo technique for eyebrows is creating a nightmare for some who have gone under the needle. In this special Health Smart, one expert's warning for all who think microblading is a makeup miracle.

Lu Parker reports on the KTLA 5 News at 10pm.

For more on permanent makeup artist Ruth Swissa, click here.