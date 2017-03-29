Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on WB 10 to NB 110 Freeway Transition in Downtown L.A.; SigAlert Issued

A motorcyclist was killed in downtown Los Angeles after crashing into a guardrail on the westbound 10 Freeway transition to the northbound 110 Freeway Wednesday, prompting a closure of the transition lanes.

The crash occurred about 4:51 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident website.

The motorcycle rider was killed in the crash, according to the CHP.

Officials issued a SigAlert for the closure of the transition road just before 5:30 a.m., which was expected to remain in place for about two hours, according to the CHP.

Venice Boulevard below the interchange was also closed during the investigation, video showed.

