Members of a 4-H club are devastated on Wednesday after a mountain lion was caught on camera killing a herd of goats in Foothill Ranch. Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 11 on March 29, 2017.
Mountain Lion Caught on Camera in Foothill Ranch, Kills Herd of Goats
-
Strong Winds, Rain to Sweep Across SoCal Thursday Into Friday; Flash-Flood Watches Issued
-
81-Year-Old Former O.C. Missionary Gets 18 Years for Sexually Assaulting Girls Under Age 10
-
Powerful Storm System to Bring Potentially Heavy Rain to Southern California Thursday and Friday
-
Up to 3 Inches Rain Expected by Friday as Major Storms Barrel Into Southern California
-
FedEx Driver Guides Big Rig Down Icy I-80 North of Tahoe After Brakes Lock on Trailer
-
-
Blinding Snowstorm Atop New England’s Highest Peak Caught on Dramatic Video
-
Showers Expected Through Monday; Clear Skies in the Forecast for Rest of Week
-
Video Shows Bear Roaming Through Neighborhood in La Verne
-
Another Round of Showers, High Surf Hits SoCal
-
String of Increasingly Intense Storms Expected to Soak Los Angeles County This Week
-
-
Cold Front to Bring Rain, Snow and Possibly Damaging Winds to SoCal Friday Into Saturday
-
Off-Duty Deputy Shoots, Wounds Black Bear That Charged His Family in La Verne Area: Sheriff’s Dept.
-
Glendale Family’s Dog Killed in Mountain Lion Attack Outside Home