Mountain Lion Caught on Camera in Foothill Ranch, Kills Herd of Goats

March 29, 2017

Members of a 4-H club are devastated on Wednesday after a mountain lion was caught on camera killing a herd of goats in Foothill Ranch. Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 11 on March 29, 2017.