Police ID 54-Year-Old Man as Suspect in UCLA Campus Assault

UCLA police on Wednesday released images of a man they believe sexually assaulted a female on campus.

Babak Rahimzadeh, 54, is accused of grabbing the victim and sexually battering her last Friday near the third-floor restroom of the Public Affairs Building, according to the UCLA Police Department.

The woman reported that he had approached her under the guise of asking for directions.

Rahimzadeh is described as Middle Eastern man with brown hair who is 5’8 tall and weighs around 185 pounds.

He was last seen wearing an olive green Adidas track suit, blue polo shirt and jeans, officers said.

No further details were immediately available.