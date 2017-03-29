Police Search for Brazen Purse-Snatcher Caught on Video in Anaheim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police on Wednesday were seeking to identify at least one suspect in an Anaheim robbery incident caught on surveillance cameras.

A woman was walking down the street in the area of South Street and State College Boulevard on the morning of March 14 when a man violently grabbed her purse, knocking her to the ground before running off with her belongings, said Anaheim Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

“We’re fortunate the victim wasn’t seriously hurt in this incident, but to target a woman who’s walking down the street like that, minding her own business, there’s no way to explain it,” Wyatt told KTLA.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect had earlier pulled up to the location in a black sedan, which he is seen exiting as a passenger. Police believe the car is a four-door Chevy, according to Wyatt.

The man is then seen walking over to the sidewalk, where he soon makes contact with the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1923.