State to Seek Death Penalty Against Gunman Who Killed 8 in Seal Beach Rampage

The California attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that it would seek the death penalty for Scott Dekraai, the gunman who killed eight people in a 2011 rampage in Seal Beach.

“This tragic event has caused so much harm to far too many families,” Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “After weighing the evidence, considering the law and the responsibilities of my office, I have concluded that the appropriate course of action is to seek the death penalty in this case.”

Dekraai has already pleaded guilty to the killings and awaits trial in the penalty phase of the case.

Wednesday’s announcement was the latest development in a long-running case that saw the recusal of the Orange County district attorney’s office following a scandal over the use of jailhouse informants.

