A man was killed Thursday afternoon when two motorcycles were involved in a crash in Sun Valley, officials reported.

The crash happened about 3:19 p.m. at 11908 W. Saticoy Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A fire hydrant was sheared and a street light was down in the area of the crash, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.