4 People Rescued After Sailboat Capsizes in Redondo Beach

Four people are recovering on Thursday after their sailboat capsized under King Harbor Pier in Redondo Beach.

Authorities from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division were called to the scene around 7:04 p.m. and found four people in the water.

Moments before their arrival the sailboat collided into the pier and broke apart, according to the LAFD. Powerful winds and waves may have caused the accident, LAFD added.

"When you come into the harbor between the break wall and between the pier itself you have to navigate through," said Division Chief Rob Rappaport with the Redondo Beach Fire Department. "The waves and the wind pick up can push you right in if you don't through right away."

All four people were rescued and transferred to Redondo Beach Fire personnel for medical evaluation, officials said.

"Two of them were relatively uninjured but we treated them for mild hypothermia," said Rappaport. "The other two had some abrasions and scrapes. I believe one of the gentlemen had a dislocated shoulder and the other had some back injuries. So they appear to be in stable condition."

The victims, three men and one women, range in age from 20-years-old to 50-years-old, according to fire officials. All four had life jackets on during the time of the incident.