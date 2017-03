Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bellydance Evolution Presents Alice in Wonderland

Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.

El Portal Theatre

5269 Lankershim Blvd.

North Hollywood, CA 91601

To purchase tickets, call (818) 508-4200 or go click HERE.

TICKET PRICES:

Adult: $19, $29, $39

Student/Child: $13, $17, $19​