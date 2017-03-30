Former ‘Power Rangers’ Actor Sentenced to Six Years in Prison for Killing Roommate: D.A.

An actor who once held a starring role in one of the “Power Rangers” series was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday for killing his roommate with a sword, officials said.

Ricardo Medina, 38, received the sentence two weeks after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 slaying of Josh Sutter, with whom he shared a home in Green Valley, according to Greg Risling, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Medina was charged with first-degree murder in 2016, one year after the fatal clash with Sutter. Prosecutors have said Medina and Sutter became embroiled in an argument, and Medina grabbed a sword he kept in his room and stabbed his roommate several times after Sutter attempted to break down his door.

Medina initially claimed that he acted in self-defense.