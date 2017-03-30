Video Shows L.A. County Deputy Ignoring Radio Call, Saying ‘Someone’s Getting Shot – Oh Well’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy is under investigation after video posted to YouTube showed him apparently ignoring a radio call to go to a shooting.

Deputy Jeremy Fennell was placed on administrative leave in January in connection with the video, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to KTLA on Thursday.

The video, published to YouTube Feb. 23 by an account dubbed “Compassionate Cop,” appears to show the deputy on a video call to a significant other. He is sitting in his patrol vehicle, laughing, when a female dispatcher’s voice comes over the police radio.

“She can go f--- herself, OK?” the deputy says.

The dispatcher’s voice refers to a 417, a radio code for a person with a gun.

“I want you, you, you, you,” the deputy says, pointing at the camera. “Somebody’s getting shot right now. … I know I gotta go, but I’m not gonna go because you mad, so I’m not gonna go.

“Someone’s getting shot. Oh well,” he continues with a shrug. “Oh well. Because I want to make things right with me and you.”

He continues, air-kissing at the camera, and telling the person he's calling kisses can be returned "in person" at 11 o'clock.

It’s not clear when the 51-second video was recorded. The woman who posted the video, along with other similar videos, is being represented by the office of famed L.A. defense attorney Mark Geragos. KTLA is working to speak to the woman, Priscilla Anderson, on Thursday.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell issued a short statement: “We are very concerned about what is depicted in the video. The department is currently investigating the matter.”

A second video published on the "Compassionate Cop" account shows the same deputy threatening the person he's calling.

"I'm going to come down there and get you. I'm going to make you call me," the deputy says. "You see these lights, you know what I'm wearing? I can make you call me."

Fennell is the subject of a restraining order issued Feb. 23, the same day the video was published, local criminal justice blog Witness L.A. reported. The order was related to a domestic abuse incident involving Fennell's pregnant girlfriend, according to Witness L.A.

Fennell was arrested Jan. 25, the date on which he was placed on leave, by the sheriff's Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau, according to county jail records. He's 26, the records show.

Fennell bailed out of custody a little over three hours after his arrest, putting up $50,000 bail.

He is the son of sheriff's Cmdr. Joseph Fennell, who was a driver for recently convicted ex-Sheriff Lee Baca, Witness L.A. reported.

Fennell is assigned to the sheriff's Lakewood Station, according to Witness L.A. and captions on videos posted by Anderson.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA's Alexandria Hernandez and Jennifer Thang contributed to this article.