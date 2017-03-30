Relatives of Some of Scott Dekraai’s Victims Want End to Mass Shooting Case, Not a Pursuit of the Death Penalty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A gunman’s rampage at a Seal Beach beauty salon more than five years ago shattered families and scarred the seaside community. Then an ensuing legal saga became an epic tale of controversy and scandal.

But some mourners believed that closure could at least be found in a plea deal that would put the killer away for life and end the legal proceedings.

Despite their requests, the California attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that it would seek the death penalty for Scott Dekraai.

“This tragic event has caused so much harm to far too many families,” Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

