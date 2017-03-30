× 47-Year-Old Man Arrested After Allegedly Molesting Boy at 24 Hour Fitness in Arcadia: Police

A 47-year-old Whittier man was arrested after allegedly groping a male juvenile as he went to take a shower at a 24 Hour Fitness Gym in Arcadia, police said.

Officers responded to the gym, which is located at 125 N. First Ave., to a report of a sexual assault, according to Arcadia Police Department logs posted to Facebook on Tuesday.

An investigation revealed that the man and the juvenile were in the gym’s spa when the suspect “initiated a sexually suggestive conversation” with the boy, the department said.

The victim went to take a shower and was followed by the man, who then allegedly groped him, according to the log.

Police arrested the man and booked him at the Arcadia City Jail.

The log did not name the man, but an Arcadia police spokesman identified him to the Pasadena Star-News as Rodolfo Delgadill Cruz.

He entered a not guilty plea to a count of committing a lewd or lascivious act on someone under the age of 14 when he appeared in court on March 23, the newspaper reported, citing court records.