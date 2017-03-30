Winds With Gusts of Up to 80 MPH Expected to Sweep Through Parts of Southern California

Powerful and possibly damaging winds are expected to sweep across Southern California on Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts could exceed 60 mph in the Antelope Valley on Thursday and reach 80 mph in the mountains of Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, forecasters said.

“The main story will be the winds,” the weather service said in a written forecast statement.

High wind warnings have been issued for much of Southern California for Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.

34.052234 -118.243685