Woman Killed, Second Female Victim in Unknown Condition After Stabbing in Palmdale: LASD

Homicide detectives are investigating a stabbing in Palmdale that left one woman dead and another woman injured on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Both victims were found around 3:30 p.m. in the 37000 block of Springfield Street, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

A second female victim was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition.

The Sheriff’s Department did not identify any suspects, nor did they provide any information about the possible attacker or attackers.

No further details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those who would prefer to leave a tip anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.