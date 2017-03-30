× Woman Sitting in Parked Car in Pasadena Pulled Out of Vehicle and Beaten; 2 Men Sought

Pasadena police are searching for two men who pulled a woman out her vehicle and beat her during an apparent robbery early Friday.

Around 1:20 a.m., the victim was sitting in her parked car at a strip mall at Lake Avenue and Washington Boulevard while a friend went into a store when two men approached the vehicle, according to Pasadena Police Department Lt. Pete Hettema.

The men opened the driver side door, pulled the 24-year-old woman out, demanded money and then began beating her, he said.

They managed to take her cellphone before getting away on foot, according to Hettema. They were last seen heading southbound on Lake.

The victim received lacerations to her face and complained of lower back pain, but declined to be taken to a hospital, the lieutenant said.

Hettema did not have a detailed description of the two men. No additional details were immediately released.

KTLA’s Irving Last contributed to this story.