60-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle in Downtown Los Angeles; LAPD Investigating

A female pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on the outskirts of Downtown Los Angeles early Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

The deadly incident occurred about 12:21 p.m. in the 500 block of East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, in the tunnel where the road goes under the rail road tracks near Union Station, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

The victim, identified only as a 60-year-old woman, died at the scene.

It was not known what type of vehicle was involved in the fatal crash, LAFD said.

Los Angeles Police Department personnel are at the scene investigating, and no additional details were immediately released.