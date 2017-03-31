Cleanup Continues After Boat Overturns, Crashes Into Pilings at Redondo Beach Pier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cleanup is expected to continue Friday after a boat crashed into the pilings of the Redondo Beach Pier, sending four people into the wind-driven waves around sunset Thursday.

High onshore winds, pushed the sailboat closer and closer to pier, multiple witness videos showed. A large wave finally overturned the vessel, dumping the four occupants into the choppy waters of of King Harbor. The boat slammed against the pilings and righted itself but eventually broke apart.

All four people were rescued after Los Angeles County lifeguards, Harbor Patrol and Redondo Beach firefighters responded.

"There's quite a bit of force from the waves and the pilings certainly are not very forgiving," Redondo Beach fire Division Chief Rob Rappaport said Thursday night. "So they're certainly very lucky."

Authorities said they expected to recover the boat wreckage on Friday. The condition of the four rescued boaters was not clear, but their injuries had not been serious.