Google Maps Users Can Transform the App Into Mrs. Pac-Man Game for Limited Time

In an April Fools’-inspired release it calls Mrs. Pac-Maps, Google is giving users of its popular Maps app the ability to morph real-world topographies into a playable Mrs. Pac-Man game.

The gameplay can be activated on iPhones and Androids by tapping the Mrs. Pac-Man icon in the, or on desktop computers by clicking the Mrs. Pac-Man button in the bottom left corner of the screen.

The feature, unveiled Friday, will only be around until April 4, the company said.

The game is recreated in all its 8-bit glory, complete with arcade theme music, bonus fruit and colorful archnemeses Pinky, Blinky, Inky and Clyde. The biggest difference is instead of navigating a maze, players race through city streets to gobble the blinking dots.

Activating the game transforms whatever section of the world is displayed on the screen, allowing users to chomp through any location, from their neighborhood to the streets of Tokyo or Rome.

Players get five lives, but if you run out, you can just start over. Signing in to your Google account allows you to share your scores with friends.

This isn’t the first time Google has introduced such a capability — it first offered a Pac-Man game inside the Maps app on April Fools’ Day in 2015 — so the characters may chomp their way back into Maps in the future.