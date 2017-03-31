High There: Dating App Caters to Pot Smokers

Posted 9:58 AM, March 31, 2017, by

High There is a dating app catering to cannabis users. It was created in 2015 by co-founder Darren Roberts after he noticed medical marijuana-using friends having trouble finding partners. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on March 30, 2017.