High There is a dating app catering to cannabis users. It was created in 2015 by co-founder Darren Roberts after he noticed medical marijuana-using friends having trouble finding partners. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on March 30, 2017.
High There: Dating App Caters to Pot Smokers
