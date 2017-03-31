× Highland Man Arrested After Brutally Beating Wife in Front of Their 3 Small Children: Police

A Highland man accused of brutally attacking his wife in front of their three young children and threatening to kill her early Friday has been arrested, according to police.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Carlton Gerald Springer, got into a fight with his wife in the early morning hours at a residence in the 29000 block of Lytle Lane. He allegedly began punching her numerous times as their kids watched, the Highland Police Department stated in a news release.

Authorities described the attack as “brutal.”

Springer’s wife tried to leave, but the suspect took her cellphone and smashed it, the release said. He then allegedly threatened to kill her while holding a knife.

As the victim tried to calm her husband, he continued to beat her all over her body, according to police.

She was eventually able to get away, fleeing to a local San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Station where she reported the assault, the release stated.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for her injuries.

Deputies responded to the home and located Springer, who was trying to leave in a vehicle with the three children.

He was arrested without incident and booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of spousal assault, criminal threats and false imprisonment, police said.

The mother and children were later reunited.