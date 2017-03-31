Irvine Mother and Daughter Accused of Operating National Prostitution Ring

The women were forced into the sex trade and moved from one state to another. They were required to make $800 a day — working 12 to 14 hours while paying house fees, transportation costs and hotel and food expenses. Often times they were assaulted, raped and robbed by customers.

Investigators said that when they began to unravel the national prostitution ring in Minnesota last month, they traced the heart of the operation nearly 2,000 miles west, to a home in a quiet, well-landscaped neighborhood of Irvine.

Prosecutors said it was from this home that Hong “Gina” Jing and her daughter, 23-year-old Fangyao “Michelle” Wu, ran the sex trafficking enterprise with the help of two other people, including a woman from Chino Hills.

This week, Minnesota prosecutors charged the four with multiple counts of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.