Newlywed Couple Holds Wedding Reception at In-N-Out in San Gabriel Valley

Posted 2:30 PM, March 31, 2017, by , Updated at 02:37PM, March 31, 2017

A couple who got married in Rowland Heights on Friday followed up their wedding with some double-doubles and animal style fries at a nearby In-N-Out, where they held their reception.

Juan Pablo Cervantes and Vanessa Cervantes held their wedding reception at an In-N-Out Burger in the City of Industry on March 31, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

After tying the knot at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Juan Pablo Cervantes and Vanessa Cervantes headed over with their wedding party and guests to the In-N-Out Burger located at 17849 Colima Rd. in the City of Industry.

The groom told KTLA that the newlyweds “really like In-N-Out,” and that was “the only reason” they decided to hold their wedding reception at the enormously popular California-based burger chain.

Cervantes also explained that he serves in the United States Air Force and is stationed in New Mexico, where are there are no In-N-Outs.

“And I’ve been gone for a while,” he said.

The newlyweds, still dressed in their wedding attire, celebrated the nuptials by each ordering a double-double, while Juan Pablo added an order of animal style fries.

The husband and wife say they are headed to England for their honeymoon.