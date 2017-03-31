Pregnant Middle School Teacher in Texas Arrested After Allegedly Having Sex With Student Multiple Times

A pregnant middle school teacher in Roanoke, Texas, has been arrested after she was accused of having sex multiple times with a 15-year-old male student.

Katherine Ruth Harper, 27, a seventh grade teacher and cheerleader coach at Tidwell Middle School, was taken into a custody after a three month investigation of the sexual allegations, KTLA sister station KDAF in Dallas reported on Thursday.

Northwest school district officials received an anonymous tip back in December that she was having a relationship with a student in her class, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Harper and the student had allegedly been sending text messages to each other that led to them meeting in her Fort Worth home or his home in Trophy Club, according to the affidavit.

The pair also allegedly exchanged nude photographs through their cellphones, the Star-Telegram reported.

Based on cellphone records, the two communicated with each other 76 times from June 1 to July 31. The teen allegedly admitted to having a sexual relationship with Harper when school officials questioned him, according to KDAF.

His phone was seized by police.

Harper is facing a felony charge of an improper relationship between an educator and student.